Analyzing Sino-Global Shipping America (SINO) & CryoPort (CYRX)

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) and CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino-Global Shipping America and CryoPort’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino-Global Shipping America $23.07 million 0.44 $450,000.00 N/A N/A CryoPort $11.95 million 22.14 -$7.89 million ($0.34) -26.62

Sino-Global Shipping America has higher revenue and earnings than CryoPort.

Risk and Volatility

Sino-Global Shipping America has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoPort has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sino-Global Shipping America and CryoPort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino-Global Shipping America -6.10% -7.98% -6.39% CryoPort -55.44% -40.81% -36.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sino-Global Shipping America and CryoPort, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino-Global Shipping America 0 0 1 0 3.00 CryoPort 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sino-Global Shipping America currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 132.16%. CryoPort has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 118.23%. Given Sino-Global Shipping America’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sino-Global Shipping America is more favorable than CryoPort.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of CryoPort shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of CryoPort shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sino-Global Shipping America beats CryoPort on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; Cryoport Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper can be used either as a dry vapor shipper or a liquid shipper. In addition, the company offers Cryoport Express CryoMax Shippers, a palletized dry shipper for lab moves and other high-volume transfers; Cryoport Express C3 Shippers designed to maintain a controlled temperature; Cryoport Express SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System to track the key aspects of each shipment; and Cryoport Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric. Further, it provides biological material holders that provide leak proof microbial barrier. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

