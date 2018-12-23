AnaptysBio (ANAB) Shares Down 5.5%

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.05 and last traded at $55.40. 896,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 367,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 3.39.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Marco Londei sold 30,048 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $2,006,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,273. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 41,728 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,894,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,493.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,434,287. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,935,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,642,000 after purchasing an additional 410,918 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,143,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,592,000 after acquiring an additional 312,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,767,000 after acquiring an additional 308,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,851,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,767,000 after acquiring an additional 308,517 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,341,000 after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

