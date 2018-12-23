Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Given a $48.00 Price Target by Craig Hallum Analysts

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) has been assigned a $48.00 target price by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.84% from the company’s current price.

APOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $753.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $357.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $233,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,775,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,675,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,675,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 69,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

