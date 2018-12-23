Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,981 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,123,586,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after buying an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,158,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,711,005,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

