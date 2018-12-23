Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 39226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Specifically, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,520 shares in the company, valued at $993,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $301.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.58.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/applied-optoelectronics-aaoi-reaches-new-12-month-low-after-insider-selling.html.

About Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.