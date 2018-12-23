AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,078,383 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,383 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of CenterPoint Energy worth $78,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 649.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,962.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,200. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.37 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/aqr-capital-management-llc-acquires-1078383-shares-of-centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp.html.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.