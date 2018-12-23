AquaVenture (WAAS) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WAAS. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of AquaVenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AquaVenture from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on shares of AquaVenture and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AquaVenture presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE WAAS opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $492.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.00. AquaVenture has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AquaVenture by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

