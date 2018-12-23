ARbit Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. ARbit has a market capitalization of $4,840.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARbit has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One ARbit coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ARbit Profile

ARbit (ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,426,265 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARbit

ARbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

