Aricoin (ARI) Price Hits $0.0003

Aricoin (CURRENCY:ARI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Aricoin has a market capitalization of $58,925.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Aricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aricoin has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. One Aricoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000242 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000402 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aricoin Profile

Aricoin (ARI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2014. Aricoin’s total supply is 232,432,480 coins. Aricoin’s official Twitter account is @AricoinCurrency. Aricoin’s official website is aricoin.org.

Aricoin Coin Trading

Aricoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

