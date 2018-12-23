Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Arlington Asset Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years. Arlington Asset Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arlington Asset Investment to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

AI opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 46.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Arlington Asset Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

In related news, insider J Rock Tonkel, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Arlington Asset Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 359,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

