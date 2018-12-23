Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $14.44 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market cap of $724.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $222,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,559.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/armada-hoffler-properties-inc-ahh-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20.html.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.