ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2018

Equities research analysts predict that ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) will announce $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ARRIS International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. ARRIS International posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ARRIS International will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ARRIS International.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

ARRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James cut shares of ARRIS International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ARRIS International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after buying an additional 97,977 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,015,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,339,000 after buying an additional 286,005 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,166,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARRIS International stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $29.48. 6,172,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. ARRIS International has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

