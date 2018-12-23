ATC Coin Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $20,024.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00835667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00001178 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,813,784 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

