Atlantis Blue Digital Token Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ABDT)

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (CURRENCY:ABDT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Atlantis Blue Digital Token has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atlantis Blue Digital Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $5,935.00 worth of Atlantis Blue Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlantis Blue Digital Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.02627240 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00147579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00181165 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024954 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025036 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token Profile

Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s total supply is 399,998,765 tokens. Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @Atlantisbluedt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlantis Blue Digital Token is atlantisblue.org. The Reddit community for Atlantis Blue Digital Token is /r/AtlantisBlueProject.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token Token Trading

Atlantis Blue Digital Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlantis Blue Digital Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlantis Blue Digital Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlantis Blue Digital Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

