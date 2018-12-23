AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Trimmed by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,448,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 21.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,207,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,713 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

