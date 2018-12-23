AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in AT&T by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

NYSE:T opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

