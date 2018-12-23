AxoGen (AXGN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $43.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

“We think AXGN is one of the most compelling growth stories in medtech, with what we believe is sustainable top-line growth of north of 30% for the next two years. We expect utilization to accelerate as favorable clinical and economic data builds and increases surgeon awareness. We would also expect the company to continue to pursue additional market opportunities, as the technology is applicable to nerves across the body. Valuation Summary We value AXGN using a ~13x EV/Sales multiple on our 2019 sales estimate to arrive at our 12-month price target of $43.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 45,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 16.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 12.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.2% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

