AZZ (AZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.22

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 6856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AZZ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.40.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $228,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,271.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $45,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,097.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

