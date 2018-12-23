B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 114.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $79.14.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1432 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
