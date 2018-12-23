B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 114.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $79.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1432 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/b-riley-wealth-management-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-vanguard-short-term-bond-etf-bsv.html.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.