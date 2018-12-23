B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,042,000. Exane Asset Management boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 137.7% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 7,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 108.7% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 90.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 27,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $751,077.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $21.28 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.26%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

