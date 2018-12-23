B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $267,000 in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 504.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. grace capital bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

LYB stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 2,186,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.60 per share, for a total transaction of $209,074,618.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.63 per share, for a total transaction of $443,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,401,236 shares of company stock valued at $418,531,263. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

