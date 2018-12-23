Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of TSE:BAD traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 389,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. Badger Daylighting has a twelve month low of C$22.37 and a twelve month high of C$34.35.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$168.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Daylighting will post 2.24999998210309 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Donald Billing bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,500.00. Also, insider Elizabeth Peterson bought 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,988.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,324 shares of company stock worth $302,712 over the last 90 days.

BAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Badger Daylighting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Badger Daylighting in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

