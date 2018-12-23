Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

BXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 56.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 323.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the third quarter worth about $367,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.21. 1,519,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,928. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $35.55.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.