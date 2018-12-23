Bank of America Corp (BAC) Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,187,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158,307 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.8% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.56% of Bank of America worth $19,802,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 50.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.01.

Bank of America stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $246.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

