Bank of America Corp (BAC) Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,770,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,201,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,654,000 after buying an additional 11,842,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,203,000 after buying an additional 8,925,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Bank of America by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,614,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,851,000 after buying an additional 6,200,655 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2,719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,310,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,394,000 after buying an additional 5,122,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,872,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after buying an additional 4,117,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.01.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

