Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 277,927 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,123,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,063,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

