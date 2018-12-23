Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 158,261 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,725,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 5.13% of Fastenal worth $854,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Fastenal by 39,030.3% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,396,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,028,000 after buying an additional 1,392,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,281,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,347,000 after purchasing an additional 938,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,130,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,520,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,301,000 after purchasing an additional 373,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 320,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Longbow Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.95 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,947.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

