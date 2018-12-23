Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will announce sales of $16.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.13 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $31.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $77.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.08 million to $80.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $76.84 million to $79.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 50.26%.

BBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, insider Barings Llc purchased 68,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $613,284.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Christopher Cary purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $60,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,911,232 shares of company stock valued at $19,006,962. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. 475,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 224.44 and a quick ratio of 224.44. The company has a market cap of $462.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

