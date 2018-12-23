BB&T (BBT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BB&T (NYSE:BBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BB&T have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, higher interest rates, focus on non-interest income growth, and inorganic growth strategy will likely continue to support top-line growth. Moreover, the company's enhanced capital deployment plan reflects a strong balance sheet position. Further, lower tax rates and easing of stringent regulations will aid profitability. However, mounting expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth, going forward. Also, the company's significant exposure to risky loans remains a major concern as it might hamper financials.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BB&T from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. BB&T has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BB&T will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

In other BB&T news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 19.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 33.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of BB&T by 25.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BB&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

