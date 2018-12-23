Beacon Financial Group Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,094,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,258,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,171,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $131,509.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,668.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,712 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $1,526,641.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.16.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $96.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/beacon-financial-group-trims-stake-in-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.