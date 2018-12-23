Bell Asset Management Ltd Purchases 5,532 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 471,913 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,149,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,098,000 after purchasing an additional 376,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,852,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,914,000 after purchasing an additional 46,195 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Macquarie set a $122.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

PEP opened at $109.42 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $155.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

