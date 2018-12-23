Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Earns Average Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their average rating on shares of Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $0.25 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $1.13.

Shares of BXE stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Bellatrix Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bellatrix Exploration will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

