Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Intevac (IVAC)

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.85% from the company’s current price.

IVAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 247,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,639.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,075,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,075,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,866,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,089 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 251,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

