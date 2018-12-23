Benefitfocus (BNFT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an average rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNFT. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Benefitfocus to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.55.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $55.44.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,472,000 after purchasing an additional 387,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,769,000 after purchasing an additional 157,460 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,865,000 after purchasing an additional 167,263 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 807,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 776.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 651,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.