Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Chemical Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $233,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,857.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,798 shares of company stock worth $730,043. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

