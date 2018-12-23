BidaskClub Downgrades Coherent (COHR) to Strong Sell

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COHR. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Coherent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $94.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.40. Coherent has a twelve month low of $94.37 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $461.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.60 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.00%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $60,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

