BidaskClub Downgrades Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) to Hold

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

GBCI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.01 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,507,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,578,000 after acquiring an additional 220,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,578,000 after acquiring an additional 220,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 172,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $676,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

