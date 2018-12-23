BidaskClub Upgrades MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MidWestOne Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

