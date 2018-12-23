BidaskClub Upgrades SPS Commerce (SPSC) to “Hold”

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPSC. ValuEngine raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet raised SPS Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. First Analysis set a $86.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $100.68. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $189,874.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,880.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 31,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $3,067,387.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 34,922.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

