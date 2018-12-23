BigUp Hits Market Cap of $85,813.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 116.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. BigUp has a market cap of $85,813.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BigUp has traded up 262.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BigUp

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

