BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of BILOXI MARSH LA/SH stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $14.69.

Get BILOXI MARSH LA/SH alerts:

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BILOXI MARSH LA/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (BLMC) Announces $0.10 Annual Dividend” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/biloxi-marsh-la-sh-blmc-announces-0-10-annual-dividend.html.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.