Biogen (BIIB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen to $338.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $445.00 to $436.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.86.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $280.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Biogen has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 25.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $38,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Biogen by 122.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

