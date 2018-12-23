BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Shares Down 5.7%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.53 and last traded at $80.92. 2,111,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,250,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Guggenheim began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $127.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 1.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $391.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $149,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,594,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $98,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock worth $2,029,640 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,524.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 42,975.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Shares Down 5.7%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/biomarin-pharmaceutical-bmrn-shares-down-5-7.html.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.