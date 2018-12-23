BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $143,055.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.10891091 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00001385 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,000,000 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.