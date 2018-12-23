BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $224,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 39,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 31.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 561.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $319,659.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,312.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $762,543.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,508.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

