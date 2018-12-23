Black Hills Corp (BKH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,379,000 after purchasing an additional 497,479 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,046,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE BKH opened at $64.04 on Friday. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Black Hills had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/black-hills-corp-bkh-shares-bought-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.