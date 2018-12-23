Blocktix (TIX) Trading Up 22.6% Over Last Week

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Blocktix has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $463,223.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocktix has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.02687067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00152801 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00192465 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025261 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io.

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

