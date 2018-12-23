Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on Bloom Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $49,811,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $49,811,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $9,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.