BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,884 Shares of United States Steel Co. (X)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 779.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,884 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in United States Steel by 364,000.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

X has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,241.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

