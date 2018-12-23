BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Sells 2,609 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 55.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-sells-2609-shares-of-hollysys-automation-technologies-ltd-holi.html.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.